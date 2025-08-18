403
Egyptian Foreign Minister Pays Visit to Gaza Border Crossing
(MENAFN) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty firmly dismissed on Monday statements by Israeli officials regarding the idea of a so-called "Greater Israel."
During a visit to the Rafah border crossing, which connects Egypt to the besieged Gaza Strip, Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s unequivocal opposition to the concept.
“We reject any Palestinian displacement from Gaza,” Abdelatty stated during a press conference held alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.
The Egyptian minister emphasized Cairo’s stance against any forced movement of Palestinians from the coastal enclave.
The controversy emerged following remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently told a news channel that he feels “very attached” to the vision of a "Greater Israel."
Netanyahu described his role as part of a “historic and spiritual mission” connected to “generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us.”
The notion of "Greater Israel" stems from Biblical references and is sometimes invoked in Israeli political discourse to justify territorial expansion.
It implies Israeli control over areas including the West Bank, Gaza, Syria’s Golan Heights, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and segments of Jordan.
Abdelatty further criticized Israel for limiting the flow of essential humanitarian supplies into Gaza.
He underscored that Egypt “is ready to flood Gaza with humanitarian aid as soon as the Israeli restrictions are removed.”
The Egyptian diplomat also mentioned that Cairo, along with Qatari negotiators, is actively working to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.
These efforts aim to establish a temporary truce and a hostage exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, building upon a 60-day ceasefire proposal initiated by US envoy Steve Witkoff.
Reaffirming Egypt’s enduring stance, Abdelatty concluded, “Our position on the Palestinian issue is firm and unchanging. We reiterate our rejection of all policies aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause.”
