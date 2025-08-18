Bitpace Appoints Joel Mitt as Managing Director of Estonia to Drive Operational Excellence

The appointment of Joel Mitt as Managing Director of Estonia strengthens Bitpace's leadership team to ensure smooth, effective operations in Europe and beyond.

- Joel Mitt, Managing Director of Estonia at BitpaceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bitpace , a leading provider of crypto payment solutions, has announced the appointment of Joel Mitt as its new Managing Director of Estonia. This senior hire reinforces the company's commitment to ensuring efficient and compliant operations in one of its key European markets.Joel brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of success in the financial services sector. His expertise spans operational management, regulatory compliance, and strategic execution, making him a strong addition to the Bitpace leadership team.“Joining Bitpace at a time of rapid growth and global expansion is an exciting opportunity,” said Joel Mitt, Managing Director of Estonia at Bitpace.“My focus will be on ensuring that our operations run smoothly and effectively, while supporting the company's mission to deliver secure, seamless, and compliant payment solutions.”Anil Oncu, CEO of Bitpace, emphasised the importance of this appointment for the company's regional operations.“Joel's leadership and operational expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our business in Estonia and beyond,” said Anil Oncu.“As we expand globally, ensuring robust and efficient processes in every jurisdiction is critical. Joel's experience will help us achieve that goal.”Bitpace continues to grow its team of seasoned professionals as it scales globally, building on its reputation for transparency, innovation, and compliance.About BitpaceBitpace is a crypto payment gateway providing seamless and reliable payment solutions. Developed by a team of fintech, payment, and product experts, Bitpace's payment offerings empower businesses to accept crypto from their clients with fewer volatility or liquidity risks. Its diverse services facilitate global settlements in over 70 crypto and 40 fiat currencies for the e-commerce, finance, and real estate sectors. Get paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more established cryptocurrencies with the Bitpace crypto payment gateway.

