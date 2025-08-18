Captcha Malware Scam On The Rise In India: How To Protect Your Device?

Cyber criminals have found a new way to cheat innocent people through fake captcha codes that look like genuine verification prompts. Malware like Luma Stealer, which may collect private information from computers and phones, is being distributed via these phoney captchas. Indian users need to be on guard when browsing, particularly when they are on unfamiliar websites, clicking pop-up advertisements, or turning on browser alerts.

Scam With Fake Captcha Code

Like any authentication site, the majority of us are accustomed to captcha codes that require us to tick a box stating, "I am not a robot." The purpose of the confirming question message was to prevent automated bots from abusing websites. However, cybercriminals have introduced a new technique to deceive and abuse this well-known protection measure for fraudulent purposes.

Fraudsters are reportedly using fake captcha codes into phishing emails, hacked websites, and misleading ads. Malware is covertly loaded on users' systems when they connect with these codes. The software may steal financial information, login passwords, and personal information once it's inside.

These fake captcha traps are spreading a hazardous virus known as Luma Stealer, according to cyber specialists. By gaining access to saved passwords, stored data, and browsing history, this spyware may corrupt whole machines. When customers unintentionally provide hackers greater access to their system by clicking on requests to activate browser alerts, the fraud becomes even more successful.

How Does This Scam Work?

Fraudsters frequently construct fake websites that resemble well-known platforms, then display fictitious commands on the screen. A user can be prompted to download a file or accept alerts after completing the captcha. Although clicking the fraudulent captcha might not damage your system right away, doing so can result in the installation of malware if you follow the subsequent steps.

How To Stay Safe?



Verify the website URL thoroughly because fake websites sometimes contain odd letters or misspellings.

Refrain from turning on alerts from unfamiliar websites.

Ignore dubious pop-ups that request permission approval or file installation.

Update your security and antivirus programs to identify dangers early. Keep an eye out for hackers while using public Wi-Fi or unidentified networks.

Always verify the legitimacy of websites, and don't follow arbitrary on-screen directions.