403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASE Closes Lower At 2,960 Points, Turnover At Jd7m
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's session down, with the general index slipping 0.27 percent to 2,960 points.
Total turnover reached JD7 million, with 4.1 million shares changing hands through 3,168 transactions.
By sector, the industrial index lost 1.06 percent, services declined 0.44 percent, while the financial index inched up 0.05 percent.
At the close, 22 companies advanced, 46 declined, and 31 remained unchanged.
Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's session down, with the general index slipping 0.27 percent to 2,960 points.
Total turnover reached JD7 million, with 4.1 million shares changing hands through 3,168 transactions.
By sector, the industrial index lost 1.06 percent, services declined 0.44 percent, while the financial index inched up 0.05 percent.
At the close, 22 companies advanced, 46 declined, and 31 remained unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment