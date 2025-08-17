ASE Closes Lower At 2,960 Points, Turnover At Jd7m

Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's session down, with the general index slipping 0.27 percent to 2,960 points.Total turnover reached JD7 million, with 4.1 million shares changing hands through 3,168 transactions.By sector, the industrial index lost 1.06 percent, services declined 0.44 percent, while the financial index inched up 0.05 percent.At the close, 22 companies advanced, 46 declined, and 31 remained unchanged.

