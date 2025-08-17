Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Closes Lower At 2,960 Points, Turnover At Jd7m


2025-08-17 08:06:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's session down, with the general index slipping 0.27 percent to 2,960 points.
Total turnover reached JD7 million, with 4.1 million shares changing hands through 3,168 transactions.
By sector, the industrial index lost 1.06 percent, services declined 0.44 percent, while the financial index inched up 0.05 percent.
At the close, 22 companies advanced, 46 declined, and 31 remained unchanged.

MENAFN17082025000117011021ID1109938382

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search