148 Clashes Are On Frontline, One Third Of Them Are In Pokrovsk Sector

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an update on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 17, on Facebook .

"According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 127 guided bombs. In addition, 4,718 loitering munitions were used to strike 5,955 Ukrainian military positions and settlements, including 140 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Rudnia, Doroshenkove in the Sumy region; Krasnotorka, Bilozerske in the Donetsk region; Mezhova in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Bilohiria, Preobrazhenka, Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, four artillery systems, four military equipment and ammunition depots, and a command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assaults by invaders since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 air strikes, dropping 26 guided bombs, and fired 279 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including 11 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, and Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were 17 attacks by invaders during the day. Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zapadne, Holubivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 32 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and toward Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector, near Hryhorivka, the enemy twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one combat engagement was recorded, with the invaders attacking in the Oleksandro-Shultyne area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 51 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Muravka, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 26 times in the areas of Novokhatka, Vilne Pole, Myrne, Piddubne, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Maliivka, and Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by invaders toward Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made two futile attempts to approach Ukrainian positions.

In the Huliaipole sector, the invaders did not conduct any offensive operations yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

According to Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to August 17, 2025, amount to about 1,069,950 people , including 900 more yesterday.