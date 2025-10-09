403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amazon Rainforest Hit by Worst Fire Season in Over Twenty Years
(MENAFN) The Amazon rainforest has endured its most devastating fire season in over two decades, releasing approximately 791 million tons of carbon dioxide, new research revealed Wednesday.
Published in the journal Biogeosciences, the study highlights a critical transformation: for the first time, fire-induced forest degradation has surpassed deforestation as the leading cause of carbon emissions, signaling a deepening crisis for the world’s largest rainforest.
Last year’s blazes ravaged 3.3 million hectares of the Amazon, an unprecedented scale of destruction. Scientists link the surge in fires to severe drought conditions exacerbated by climate change, fragmentation of forest areas, and poor land-use practices, including intentional burning by land grabbers.
To overcome previous tracking challenges, researchers utilized cutting-edge satellite technology, integrating multiple datasets and eliminating false readings to achieve unmatched precision in detecting fire-related forest damage.
The fires spread rapidly, with Brazil recording record-high emissions in 2024. Meanwhile, Bolivia lost over 9% of its intact forest, jeopardizing a crucial biodiversity hotspot.
Employing Monte Carlo simulations, scientists estimated carbon emissions and uncertainties across key factors, aligning with Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) guidelines to deliver a robust standard for assessing tropical forest fire impacts.
The study calls for urgent, coordinated action to curb fire use, strengthen forest protection efforts, and empower local and Indigenous populations. It also underscores the importance of expanding international climate finance to address both forest degradation and deforestation.
This latest research underlines the escalating threat to the Amazon, emphasizing the need for immediate global attention and intervention.
Published in the journal Biogeosciences, the study highlights a critical transformation: for the first time, fire-induced forest degradation has surpassed deforestation as the leading cause of carbon emissions, signaling a deepening crisis for the world’s largest rainforest.
Last year’s blazes ravaged 3.3 million hectares of the Amazon, an unprecedented scale of destruction. Scientists link the surge in fires to severe drought conditions exacerbated by climate change, fragmentation of forest areas, and poor land-use practices, including intentional burning by land grabbers.
To overcome previous tracking challenges, researchers utilized cutting-edge satellite technology, integrating multiple datasets and eliminating false readings to achieve unmatched precision in detecting fire-related forest damage.
The fires spread rapidly, with Brazil recording record-high emissions in 2024. Meanwhile, Bolivia lost over 9% of its intact forest, jeopardizing a crucial biodiversity hotspot.
Employing Monte Carlo simulations, scientists estimated carbon emissions and uncertainties across key factors, aligning with Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) guidelines to deliver a robust standard for assessing tropical forest fire impacts.
The study calls for urgent, coordinated action to curb fire use, strengthen forest protection efforts, and empower local and Indigenous populations. It also underscores the importance of expanding international climate finance to address both forest degradation and deforestation.
This latest research underlines the escalating threat to the Amazon, emphasizing the need for immediate global attention and intervention.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment