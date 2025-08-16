Norway to aid Ukraine with electricity, heating before winter

Norway announced Friday that it will provide one billion kroner (approximately $98 million) to Ukraine to help secure electricity and heating ahead of winter.The funding, intended for gas purchases, follows a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure that homes across the country are adequately supplied during the colder months. This marks the second such contribution by Norway this year, following a similar aid package in March.Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the assistance is expected to cover energy needs for roughly one million Ukrainian households, helping to stabilize electricity and heating services during the approaching winter season.

