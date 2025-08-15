ALECSO Issues English Version Of AI Ethics Code

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) has issued the official English version of the ALECSO AI Ethics Code, which was adopted earlier this year.



The Code features fundamental principles, including the preservation of human dignity, justice, inclusiveness, environmental sustainability, the protection of cultural heritage, transparency, accountability, and technological sovereignty.



It also provides detailed guidelines for the use of AI in education, culture, and scientific research, with a focus on enhancing cooperation between Arab countries and aligning with international standards.



The Code represents a comprehensive ethical and regulatory framework for the responsible use of AI technologies in education, culture, and science in the Arab world.



It reflects the organization's commitment to promoting human values, preserving cultural identity, and ensuring that AI technologies contribute to achieving sustainable development, while respecting privacy, human rights, and cultural diversity.



It is worth noting that the charter was prepared in Arabic with the participation of experts from the organization's member states, and was translated into English by the Arab Center for Arabization, Translation, Authorship, and Publication in Damascus.



This allows a wider international audience of decision-makers, researchers, and technology stakeholders to learn about ALECSO's vision and principles regarding ethical artificial intelligence.