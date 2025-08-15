Experience The Power Of Movement At Scribe Video Center: Two Special Events Exploring Dance, Culture, And Cinematic Art

Scribe Video Center presents "Bumpa" a work in progress screening on August 22, 2025 at 7:00PM with Q&A by filmmaker, Kayla Naomi Watkins; register at scribe/bumpa

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Are you passionate about dance-its rhythm, its history, its power to tell stories? This August and September, Scribe Video Center invites you to immerse yourself in two events that celebrate movement as an art form, a cultural archive, and a form of resistance.Event Details:Bumpa (Work in progress screening) by Kayla Naomi WatkinsWhen: Friday, August 22, 7:00 PMWhere: Scribe Video Center, 3908 Lancaster AvenueCost: $5, $3 for Scribe membersLink to register: SCRIBE/BUMPAIn BUMPA (USA, Work in Progress), Kayla Naomi Watkins explores the Afro-Caribbean dance, 'whining' alongside the practice of twerking to analyze respectability politics, pressures to accommodate whiteness, and gendered criticism of sexual expression within the Black diaspora.Using archival footage of West African dance, expert opinion from dancing and gender studies professors, and the active participation of partygoers in a dance experiment, Watkins will paint the picture of the defiance, autonomy, and ancestral veneration intrinsic to these traditional movement styles.About the filmmaker:Kayla Naomi Watkins is a Baltimorean Trinidadian Documentarian based in Philly with a focus in media education and documentary production. Watkins' work covers issues that impact Black, brown, working-class, and femme communities._________Cinematography for Dance3 Sessions: Saturdays, September 6 - 20, 2 - 5 PMWhere: Scribe Video Center, 3908 Lancaster AvenueCost: $100, $75 for Scribe MembersLink to register: SCRIBE/DANCEAbout the Workshop:The Cinematography for Dance focuses on capturing the essence of movement. Whether you're a filmmaker, dancer, choreographer, or simply curious about how to capture movement on screen, this hands-on workshop led by dance documentarian, Torian Ugworji, will transform the way you see film and dance.Participants will explore filmmaking techniques, movement theory, and aesthetic crafting. Come prepared to move, break down cinematography, and craft your dance with this workshop.Reserve Your Spot Today – Space is Limited!Space is limited for this one-of-a-kind experience! Don't miss out-reserve your spot today. And while you're at it, check out Scribe's other upcoming screenings like The Encampments on August 29 and Body of Work with Tony Heriza on September 18 & 19.Register now: scribe/workshopsSupport Scribe and become a member: scribe/join-usAbout Scribe Video Center:Founded in 1982, Scribe Video Center is a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization dedicated to using video and audio as tools for artistic expression and social change. Through workshops, screenings, and community production programs, we empower storytellers to share their unique perspectives.

