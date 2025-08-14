Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DAX Wave Analysis 14 August 2025


2025-08-14 11:07:00
DAX: ⬆️ Buy

– DAX reversed from the support level of 23500.00

– Likely to reach resistance level 24625.00

DAX index recently reversed up from the support level of 23500.00 (which has been reversing the price from May), standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level of 23500.00 started the active short-term impulse wave B.

Given the clear daily uptrend, the DAX index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 24625.00, which stopped the previous impulse wave (3).

