EU Good Food Fruits Add A Fresh Accent To Korea's Culinary Scene

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EU Good Food has officially introduced premium European kiwis and canned peaches to Korean consumers, marking an important milestone in its collaboration with the Korean market. This launch highlights the initiative's long-term commitment to delivering high-quality, fully traceable European ingredients to Korea's food industry and households.

European kiwis and canned peaches, sourced from the Mediterranean region, bring a fresh and flavour-rich dimension to Korean dining. More than just snacks or dessert ingredients, these fruits combine exceptional flavour, texture, and natural balance - making them ideal additions to a wide variety of Korean dishes.

A Fresh Accent to Korean Plates

Celebrated for their quality and flavour, European kiwis and canned peaches bring a pleasant harmony and creative highlights to Korean cuisine. European kiwis offer a distinctive gentle tartness and naturally active enzymes, making them highly versatile for both sweet and savoury applications. They elevate fruit salads and desserts, while also providing a refreshing counterpoint in traditional dishes. When incorporated into naengmyeon, for instance, the crisp tang of kiwi delivers a clean, invigorating twist that complements the dish's signature flavours.

Similarly, European canned peaches offer a mellow sweetness and smooth, velvety texture, making them an ideal ingredient for pancakes, butter tarts, and griddled hotteok. When paired with iced Americano, their rich flavour harmonises with the coffee's bitterness, creating a balanced and indulgent treat.

Taste with Integrity - Backed by EU Standards

What sets these fruits apart is the assurance of quality under EU Good Food. Cultivated, harvested, and packaged according to strict EU regulations, they are fully traceable from orchard to packaging. European farmers prioritise soil health, minimise synthetic inputs, and protect natural ecosystems.

This dedication to quality is evident in each fruit. European kiwis are carefully harvested at peak ripeness. This ensures optimal texture, a balanced sweet-tart flavour, and excellent durability during transport and storage. The result is a fruit that maintains its freshness and appeal long after it leaves the orchard. Similarly, peaches are picked only at full maturity and preserved without unnecessary additives. Thanks to clean, modern processing techniques, canned peaches retain their natural juiciness, aroma, and velvety texture.

Beyond flavour and freshness, both kiwis and peaches are naturally rich in vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fibre. Their clean-label profile aligns with Korea's growing demand for minimally processed, additive-free products. The official EU certification ensures that every product meets rigorous safety, quality, and consistency standards.









Grown with care and packed with goodness, European kiwis and canned peaches bring freshness, flavour, and essential nutrients to Korean tables.

Since its introduction to Korea, the EU Good Food campaign has made a significant impact through a series of targeted and high-profile activities.

From immersive tasting events at Seoul Food & Hotel to strategic networking initiatives connecting EU suppliers with Korean buyers - including renowned chefs, importers, and key industry stakeholders - the campaign has actively fostered meaningful exchange and long-term collaboration. It has also showcased how seamlessly European products can be integrated into the Korean culinary landscape.

Whether featured in intimate family dinners or innovative fusion menus, these fruits bring a refined and flavourful touch to the season. With their bright and rich taste, European kiwis and canned peaches are a natural choice - equally suited for passionate home cooks looking to elevate everyday meals with superior ingredients, and for culinary professionals aiming to craft truly distinctive dining experiences.

About EU Good Food

EU Good Food is an EU co-funded initiative dedicated to promoting high-quality, safe, and fully traceable European agricultural products worldwide. Through partnerships with local markets, the campaign connects consumers and industry professionals with certified European ingredients, ensuring taste, transparency, and trust in every product.

For more information, please visit:

