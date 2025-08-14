Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Burj Khalifa To Display Pakistan, India Flags To Celebrate Independence Day

2025-08-14 02:29:24


Pakistan's flag will be displayed today at Burj Khalifa on the occasion of the South Asian country's 79th Independence Day, Pakistan missions said on Thursday.

The flag will be displayed at the world's tallest building at 7.50pm UAE time today, reflecting the growing ties between the two countries.

In addition, the Indian flag will be displayed tomorrow at Burj Khalifa to celebrate India's Independence Day. The Indian consulate on Thursday confirmed that the Indian flag will be displayed at Burj Khalifa at 7.50pm on Friday.

Pakistani missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Thursday cut the cake and organized flag-hoisting ceremonies on the occasion of Independence Day.

Pakistan's ambassador to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi warmly welcomed the guests and congratulated the community on the auspicious occasion. He underscored the guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline as the foundation for Pakistan's continued socio-economic progress, and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and stability of the beloved homeland.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, warmly welcomed the community members and extended heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious day.

He urged the Pakistani diaspora to continue playing a constructive role in the development of both the UAE and Pakistan, commending their contributions to the prosperity of the host country and their support for the homeland.

Both the Indian and Pakistani communities account for nearly half of the UAE's population.

