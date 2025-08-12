Dubai: New App To Help Officials Report Public Cleanliness Violations

Select government officials will now be able to document public cleanliness violations on a newly launched app. Titled Eltizam, the platform was designed by Dubai Municipality to maintain the position of the emirate as one of the cleanest cities in the world.

Authorised users can take photos of violations, automatically capture their location, add contextual notes, and record breaches of cleanliness regulations in real time on the app.

Recommended For You

A key milestone in DM's digital transformation efforts, Eltizam shows the city's vision of fostering shared responsibility between officials and the community to protect urban aesthetics, public health, and environmental sustainability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Public cleanliness is not a technical issue alone - it is a civic value and a shared commitment,” said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

He added:“Eltizam reinforces that every official and every citizen plays a role in shaping a sustainable, liveable Dubai for generations to come.”

He added that the app reflects the vision of a“pioneering city where technology and regulation work together” to protect Dubai's urban appeal.

Earlier this year, Dubai secured the top position globally for city cleanlines for the fifth year in a row as per the Global Power City Index (GPCI) report issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

First phase

In its first phase, Eltizam will focus on eight public cleanliness violations, categorised as negative behaviours that distort the city's image. These include:

Spitting in public areasDisposing of chewing gum improperlyLittering in public spaces

Dumping organic or general waste into the sea, beaches, creeks, or portsDraining vehicle wash water in non-designated areas

Lighting fires or barbecuing in unauthorised placesPosting flyers, advertisements, or printed materials that deface public areas

Failing to remove animal waste from public spaces

By digitising the enforcement process and giving judicial officers smart tools, the app will focus on proactive monitoring and greater transparency in maintaining the city's visual and aesthetic appeal.