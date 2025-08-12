Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialized Car Seat For Breastfeeding (CLM-759)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specialized car seat that enables a mother to safely breastfeed her baby in the back seat of the car," said an inventor, from Shreveport, La., "so I invented the CAR SEAT (BREAST- FED TRAVEL SEAT). My design helps keep the baby content and on their feeding schedule, and it helps prevent delays while traveling."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for a mother to breastfeed a child when traveling in the backseat of a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures both the child and mother are safely secured. It also eliminates the need to stop the vehicle or disrupt the baby's feeding schedule. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a unique design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for nursing mothers. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CLM-759, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment