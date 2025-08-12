Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialized Car Seat For Breastfeeding (CLM-759)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specialized car seat that enables a mother to safely breastfeed her baby in the back seat of the car," said an inventor, from Shreveport, La., "so I invented the CAR SEAT (BREAST- FED TRAVEL SEAT). My design helps keep the baby content and on their feeding schedule, and it helps prevent delays while traveling."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for a mother to breastfeed a child when traveling in the backseat of a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures both the child and mother are safely secured. It also eliminates the need to stop the vehicle or disrupt the baby's feeding schedule. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a unique design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for nursing mothers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CLM-759, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

