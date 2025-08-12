The Alberta Cow Moose Sign Project
This Project was inspired by the grassroots success of The Cow Moose Sign Project in British Columbia, founded by Dan and Vivian Simmons with support from Tl'esqox Tell Tale Signs. Their passionate and community-driven approach to education, advocacy, and collaboration demonstrated the power of uniting citizens, Indigenous communities, and hunters to protect cow moose and their calves.
Population models consistently show that reductions in adult female survival are the most influential factor in moose population decline. Voluntary reductions in cow harvest - even in circumstances where it is legal - are a precautionary approach that is supported by science.
“Our members have been raising concerns about moose populations in various areas of the province for several years,” states APOS President, Corey Jarvis.“Since outfitters return to the same locations year after year, they have a sense of how populations fluctuate and are deeply invested in the future of healthy moose populations in Alberta. The Cow Moose Sign Project is a step towards improving public education and understanding of the value of cow moose, if we want sustainable, healthy populations for all Albertans for generations to come.
For more information about the Alberta Cow Moose Sign Project and options to get involved, please visit cowmoosealberta.ca. Inquiries about the Alberta Cow Moose Sign Project can be directed to Michele Aasgard, APOS Interim Managing Director, at ... or 780-414-0588.
About the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS)
The Alberta Professional Outfitters Society (APOS) was established as a delegated administrative organization (DAO) for the Government of Alberta in 1997. APOS' delegated responsibilities include licensing the province's guides and outfitters, managing the distribution of big game and waterfowl allocations, and holding members accountable to a Code of Ethics. APOS is also the administrator of the Minister's Special Licence Auction (MSLA) and oversees projects through its Wildlife Management Fund (WMF). APOS advocates for the betterment of Alberta's outfitting industry and seeks to enhance wildlife stewardship for Albertans.
