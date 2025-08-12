Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Update On His Maddock Films Project 'Diler' Check

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan appears to be quite busy with back-to-back projects in the pipeline. Following the recent release of 'Sarzameen,' Ibrahim has now begun work on his next film, titled 'Diler.' The actor shared a BTS picture of himself, from what appears to be inside a recording studio, and updated his fans. In January this year, the team wrapped the shooting of 'Diler,' which has been filmed in Chandigarh, Mumbai, London and many other locations. Kunal Deshmukh's wife, Sonali Rattan, shared several pictures to mark the film's completion.

"Diler shoot wraps. What a ride," she wrote.

It includes a happy snap of Ibrahim with his director and another one with both Kunal Deshmukh and Sonali Rattan.

The post also featured a BTS picture of Sreeleela, thus suggesting her involvement in the project.

Besides Ibrahim as the main protagonist, the film will reportedly feature South actress Sreeleela in the female lead. Further details about the film's plot or casting have been kept under wraps.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently seen in Kayoze Irani's 'Sarzameen,' also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol. He portrayed the character of an Army officer's son, who was kidnapped by terrorists and returns home after many years.

The film tells the story of Vijay Menon (Prithviraj), who is torn between his roles as a father and a soldier. Kajol is featured as Vijay Menon - the mother who is willing to fight against all odds for her family.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, 'Sarzameen' was released on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025. (ANI)