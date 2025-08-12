Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelenskyy, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Peace Efforts, Ties

Zelenskyy, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Peace Efforts, Ties


2025-08-12 02:40:46
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Monday that he and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman committed to synchronizing all necessary efforts to bring an end to the war with Russia after their recent discussions.

Zelenskyy briefed the crown prince on Ukraine’s ongoing diplomatic engagements and stressed, "now is the moment when there is a real chance to achieve peace," while underscoring that any resolution must be "real and lasting" with robust security guarantees for both Ukraine and Europe.

He emphasized mutual agreement that no decisions should proceed without the inclusion of Ukraine and European nations, expressing gratitude to the Saudi leader for his "absolutely clear" backing of this stance and his readiness to aid peace initiatives.

The leaders also explored collaborative projects aimed at enhancing bilateral relations, with their respective teams tasked with finalizing the specifics.

Saudi Arabia has previously hosted international negotiations regarding Ukraine, positioning itself as a potential mediator in the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN12082025000045017169ID1109915538

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search