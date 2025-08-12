403
Zelenskyy, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Peace Efforts, Ties
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Monday that he and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman committed to synchronizing all necessary efforts to bring an end to the war with Russia after their recent discussions.
Zelenskyy briefed the crown prince on Ukraine’s ongoing diplomatic engagements and stressed, "now is the moment when there is a real chance to achieve peace," while underscoring that any resolution must be "real and lasting" with robust security guarantees for both Ukraine and Europe.
He emphasized mutual agreement that no decisions should proceed without the inclusion of Ukraine and European nations, expressing gratitude to the Saudi leader for his "absolutely clear" backing of this stance and his readiness to aid peace initiatives.
The leaders also explored collaborative projects aimed at enhancing bilateral relations, with their respective teams tasked with finalizing the specifics.
Saudi Arabia has previously hosted international negotiations regarding Ukraine, positioning itself as a potential mediator in the ongoing conflict.
