Third of full-time workers rely on food aid in UK

2025-08-11 09:02:56
(MENAFN) Rebecca’s situation highlights just how severe the cost of living crisis has become. Despite working full-time as an office manager for a day service supporting people with learning difficulties, she still needs extra income. To make ends meet, she takes on a second job selling cosmetics and homeware door-to-door during evenings and weekends.

“There’s nothing more I can do. Unless I win the lottery or get another job. It should be noticed that people are in this state,” she says. “Local councils, local governments, they need to see what’s going on, come to ground level. It’s 2025. It shouldn’t be like this.”

Rebecca is far from alone in this struggle. Alex Chapman, co-founder of the Norton Canes Community Food Table, reveals that about a third of the people relying on their food aid are full-time workers.

“It’s mad that you’re working a good job and you think you’d be able to afford everything and go on holiday and everything like that, but in reality they’re struggling to put food on the table,” Chapman explains.

He notes a sharp rise in the number of people seeking help, many wearing work uniforms. “Professionals, nurses — you don’t expect them to be struggling because they’re working full-time. People who aren’t working — you expect them to be struggling. But it’s across the board.”

