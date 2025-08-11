Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Defense Secretary is under fire for praising misogynist pastor

2025-08-11 08:12:40
(MENAFN) According to reports, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked controversy after sharing and praising interviews with pastors who argued against women’s right to vote and expressed contentious views on slavery.

In one clip, pastor Toby Sumpter stated: “In my ideal society, we would vote as households. I would ordinarily be the one to cast the vote, but I would cast the vote having discussed it with my household.”

Another interview featured Idaho pastor Doug Wilson, who defended past remarks suggesting "mutual affection between slaves and their masters."

On Friday, Hegseth reposted the seven-minute segment on X, adding the caption: "All of Christ for All of Life."

A Pentagon spokesperson said Hegseth is a "proud member" of a church tied to the denomination founded by Wilson and “very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”

A sociology professor commented that the pastor’s movement seeks to "enforce those (beliefs) for everybody." The professor added: "It really does matter if the secretary of defense is retweeting a video with very particular views about whether women should be able to vote or serve in combat roles or if slavery really isn’t all that bad. That's not just a person's view. It's a person in a pretty broad position of power."

