Stinger Resources Announces Acquisition Of Golden Triangle Mineral Claims

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) -(TSXV: STNG) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has acquired BC Mineral Claims 1118893 and 1118908 from Wild West Gold, located in the Stewart camp of British Columba's Golden Triangle. These two contiguous claims, covering 271.5 hectares, tie the original Dunwell Mine claims to the Glacier Creek claims acquired in 2020, creating one large block of claims in a historically rich area.

Wild West Gold was paid $10,000 for a 100% interest, with no NSR on the claims. The Dunwell Mine Claims have multiple bonanza-grade gold and silver showings within several kilometers of the past-producing mine that appear to be related geologically. Acquiring these claims covers gaps that existed between the Dunwell Mine and Glacier Creek claims previously acquired.

Darren Blaney, President & CEO of the Company, stated: "This is the latest of several strategic acquisitions we have done to consolidate the richest ground in the Bear Valley near Stewart, BC. The Dunwell Mine claims now control the entire 6.5 km Portland Canal Fissure Zone, which contains numerous high-grade polymetallic mineral occurrences. The property boasts possibly the best logistics in the Golden Triangle with a highway and power running through it and is located only 8km from bulk tonnage shipping ports in Stewart, BC."

About Stinger

Stinger holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation's 100% owned Dunwell Mine project is located in the prolific "Golden Triangle" of NW British Columbia.

The Corporation also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Hill project located in SE British Columbia on Boulder Creek in the headwaters of the Wildhorse River.

The Corporation also has property option agreements on several other promising mineral properties located in other prospective areas of the province.