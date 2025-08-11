403
Jordan Welcomes Australia's Decision To Recognize State Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 11 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement that his country will officially recognize the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September.
Spokesperson Sufian Qudah called it "a key step in the right direction" towards ending the occupation and fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the establishment of an independent state under the two-state solution.
Jordan valued the statement by the Australian Prime Minister as a response to international efforts to rally for more recognition of a Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, he said.
Qudah reiterated that the Kingdom will work with Arab and international partners to support the Palestinian people's right to freedom, ending the occupation and self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state on their national soil.
