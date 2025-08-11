Pollo AI Launched Its Next-Gen Photo To Avatar Video Generator, Redefining AI Avatar Creation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo AI , the leading all-in-one AI video and image creation platform, recently launched its new revolutionary AI avatar generator , and it completely transforms how realistic AI talking avatars can be created from scratch.

Users can now convert any image into a custom, lifelike AI speaking avatar in minutes, eliminating the need for pre-training or pre-recorded footage.

According to Pollo AI's team leader, Janet Smith, "Before Pollo AI, making an AI avatar meant dealing with the hassle of recording and uploading significant video data just for training. It was both complicated and time-intensive. Now, the need for pre-recorded videos or pre-training data is a thing of the past. We're now in a new era of instant, effortless avatar creation."

With Pollo AI's cutting-edge model, users can create personalized AI avatar videos with near-perfect lip synchronization, emotionally expressive facial expressions, and lifelike hand gestures.

Pollo AI takes things one step further by allowing users to produce up to 2-minute videos. And this far exceeds what most other AI avatar tools can do.

Janet Smith stated, "We wanted to ensure that our AI avatars could act, speak, and engage just as naturally and believably as any real human does. However, we didn't just stop there. Beyond improving visual realism, we pushed beyond the typical 10-30 second mark to give users more room in creating longer and more engaging content that better connects with audiences."

Because of this, the platform can create unique AI avatar videos for almost any purpose. For instance, users can generate trendy AI baby podcast videos, educational training materials, cute pet avatar videos that talk, singing avatar videos, etc. This level of versatility can also be extended to other areas like ads, content marketing, product promotion, and more.

"Users can customize speech and avatar performance to share their unique message," Smith said. "These personalization options help brands and creators produce engaging content."

Pollo AI offers a library of realistic pre-made avatars and a range of voiceover options. Users can upload their own audio or use Pollo AI's natural-sounding voices.

This opens the door to faster and cheaper video production for global users, highlighting why the use of expensive video equipment and actors is not as essential.

"Just upload your image, input your script/audio, and in no time at all, you can start sharing realistic and relatable AI avatar videos that will better maximize your ROI.", Janet Smith concluded.

For more information, please visit: ai-avatar .

