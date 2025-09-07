UAE Ranks First Globally In Customer Service And Wins Gold Performance Award In Express Mail Services
The awards reflect the UAE's forward-thinking vision in building a smart services infrastructure that meets the highest standards of efficiency, quality, and reliability, strengthening the country's position as a global leader in the logistics sector. The UAE secured the Gold Performance Award after an extensive evaluation that assessed operational efficiency across various domains, including international networks, customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and compliance with delivery schedules. The assessment showed high performance indicators, ranging from 95 per cent to 98 per cent across all phases of service, from shipment receipt to final delivery, including post-delivery support. Winning the first place in the Customer Service category highlights the impact of ongoing investments in digital customer experience initiatives and the development of intelligent and responsive service channels, underscoring the country's commitment to achieving organisational excellence. Tariq Al Wahedi, Congress Chair Designate and Group CEO of 7X said:“This recognition highlights our wise leadership's vision of utilising innovation to elevate the UAE's position on the global stage and also reinforces our dedication to developing an advanced postal system. We consider this achievement as a launchpad for the Emirates Post to move toward an even more ambitious phase, where we will continue to strengthen the UAE's leadership in the sector and contribute to shaping the future of global postal services through strategic partnerships, sustainable digital solutions, and high-performance operations”.
This achievement is a testament to the effectiveness of the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 in enhancing the country's competitiveness by developing key sectors that drive economic growth and serve the national goals of digital transformation and global logistics integration. This success is clearly demonstrating the UAE's exceptional performance in the postal sector today.
