Dubai Chambers Discusses Collaboration With More Than 25 International And Australian Private And Public Entities And Signs Mou With Victorian Chamber

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has concluded its participation in the 14th World Chambers Congress, which was organised by the World Chambers Federation (WCF) in Melbourne, Australia, from 2–4 September. Dubai Chambers held more than 25 bilateral meetings with on the sidelines of the event with government entities, private companies and chambers of commerce.

The meetings aimed to showcase Dubai's dynamic economic opportunities and explore new avenues for deepening trade and investment partnerships between the emirate's business community and counterparts across global markets.

During the congress, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Australia. The agreement is designed to enhance cooperation in attracting Australian companies to Dubai and supporting the expansion of Dubai Chamber of Commerce members into Victoria, while advancing collaboration on specialised trade exhibitions, investment missions, and the exchange of commercial and economic data.

Participating in a panel session titled 'Geo-Economics: Navigating the ripple effects of geopolitical disruption,' His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah stated that capital always flows towards business hubs distinguished by a stable and diversified economy, a secure and adaptable investment climate, and a modern, open business environment. His Excellency emphasised that these fundamentals are at the heart of Dubai's appeal, noting that the emirate has continued to attract strong international investor confidence despite global shifts, positioning it as an ideal destination for business growth and expansion and a central hub for the stability and growth of global trade.

The 14th edition of the World Chambers Congress also witnessed the launch of the Chamber Benchmarking Tool by Dubai Chambers in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce and the World Chambers Federation. This pioneering platform enables chambers of commerce from around the world to assess and measure their operational excellence and performance across seven core roles and responsibilities, which are benchmarked against international best practices and global standards.

The congress brought together leaders from more than 1,200 chambers of commerce representing 100 countries. As the only global gathering dedicated to chamber leaders and executives, the event serves as a vital platform for exchanging expertise, addressing issues impacting the business community, and strengthening international networks.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.