$MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group

MultiBank Group , the world's largest financial derivatives institution, has announced the successful execution of its buyback and burn program , permanently removing 4,860,000 $MBG tokens from circulation.

The milestone follows the Group's record-breaking financial results, with H1 2025 revenue reaching $209 million and an average daily trading turnover of $36 billion since the Token Generation Event on July 22.

The $MBG Buyback and Burn program underscores MultiBank Group's commitment to rewarding its community while strengthening the long-term fundamentals of the $MBG Utility Token. By reducing supply, the Group is actively driving scarcity and reinforcing token value. The initiative is structured to scale significantly, with up to $58.2 million worth of $MBG expected to be retired in the first year and a cumulative $440 million over five years.

The move builds on the token's strong early performance. Since listing on July 22 across MEXC, Uniswap, and BingX, $MBG has climbed to seven times its debut price, attracting worldwide attention as one of the market's most closely followed new assets.

The $MBG Utility Token powers MultiBank's four-pillar ecosystem:



MultiBank TradFi : The Group's CFD powerhouse, which generated $362 million in revenue last year and reported record-breaking H1 2025 results of $209 million. $MBG can be used for reduced fees and enhanced platform features.

MEX Exchange (Institutional ECN): A $23.7 billion hybrid FX and crypto ECN for emerging markets, with $MBG streamlining settlement, mitigating counterparty risk, and enabling smart contract-based margining.

MultiBank.io (crypto exchange): Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including the UAE and Australia, it offers spot and leveraged trading. $MBG provides reduced costs and benefits, including launchpad participation, staking, and token-driven opportunities. MultiBank.io RWA: Built on Mavryk's layer-1 blockchain, this division underpins the world's largest RWA tokenization project to date, a $3 billion real estate deal with MAG Lifestyle Development, where $MBG holders receive fee discounts and early access.

With more than two million clients, 17+ financial licenses across five continents, and an unblemished compliance record since 2005, MultiBank Group is accelerating its blockchain and DeFi infrastructure to introduce a series of new initiatives in the months ahead.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance.