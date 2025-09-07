Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan Says More Workplace Immigration Raids Coming After Arrests At Hyundai In Georgia

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump's administration plans to step up workplace immigration enforcement following a raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia that resulted in hundreds of arrests, White House border czar Tom Homan said on Sunday (September 7).

Speaking on CNN, Homan said,“We're going to do more worksite enforcement operations. No one hires an illegal alien out of the goodness of their heart. They hire them because they can work them harder, pay them less, undercut the competition that hires U.S. citizen employees.”

Sanctuary cities targeted next

Homan confirmed that Chicago and other sanctuary cities could see enforcement action in the coming week.

“Absolutely. You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country,” Homan said.“President Trump's prioritized sanctuary cities because sanctuary cities knowingly release illegal alien public safety threats to the streets every day. That's where the problem is.”

He added,“We don't have that problem in Florida, where every sheriff and chief works for us, right, or Texas, so we got to send additional resources to the problem areas, which are sanctuary cities.”

Coordination with local officials

Homan pushed back on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker 's claim that state officials were not notified about potential operations.

“Governor Pritzker has been notified from day one,” he said.“ICE agents have been flooding the zone in Chicago for a while now. We were there last week. We were there the week before.”

Homan also hinted that the National Guard could be deployed to assist in large-scale enforcement efforts.

Homan emphasised that enforcement targets employers and criminal elements, not US citizens:“We're going to send additional resources to all sanctuary cities. But this isn't new to him [Gov. Pritzker]. He knows we've been there. The mayor, Johnson, has failed to work with us.”

Trump suggests Chicago as a target

President Trump has repeatedly suggested that Chicago could be the next focus for federal immigration operations . The administration's recent actions follow months of tougher rhetoric on illegal immigration and the use of federal resources to target sanctuary cities.

On Saturday, Trump posted a meme on Truth Social referencing the 1979 Vietnam War movie Apocalypse Now, showing the Chicago skyline with flames and helicopters, which drew criticism for its militaristic imagery.

Homan defended the post, saying,“It's being taken out of context. The Trump administration is only going to war with criminals and those violating immigration laws.”

Impact on industries and workers

During the Georgia Hyundai raid, authorities arrested 475 people on immigration violations , most of whom were South Korean nationals. According to ICE officials, some had crossed the border illegally while others held visas that did not permit employment.

The South Korean government said workers would be returned after administrative procedures were completed.

