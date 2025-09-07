Etijah Marks 15 Years Of Shaping Purposeful Careers Across The Region
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– September 2025 - Etijah Coaching and Consulting Services proudly celebrates its 15-Year Anniversary, marking a decade and a half of empowering individuals, building impactful partnerships, and guiding thousands of professionals-especially youth and women-toward careers with purpose across the MENA region.
Founded in 2010 by Dina Shabib, Etijah was born from a vision to support individuals as they navigate their personal and professional journeys with clarity and confidence. Rooted in the Arabic word اتجاه (Etijah), meaning“direction” or“path,” the company has consistently filled critical gaps in career education, workforce readiness, and leadership development. “At Etijah, we invest in building capabilities, confidence, and clarity of vision-shaping career paths that prepare people not just for their next role, but for long-term growth and leadership,” said Dina Shabib, Founder and CEO.“For 15 years, we've built a movement that meets people where they are, equips them with the tools they need, and empowers them to grow into the leaders of tomorrow.” 15 Years of Purpose, Progress, and People Over the past 15 years, Etijah has emerged as a regional pioneer in inclusive talent development, coaching, and social innovation. The company has supported thousands of individuals through programs, workshops, and initiatives guided by values of equity, community, and continuous learning. From launching Ladies Who Lead , its flagship program advancing women's leadership across the GCC, to spearheading the INNOV8 Hackathon with AWS and Tamkeen-the labor fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain-Etijah has helped shape a new generation of changemakers across education, technology, and social impact. Etijah has worked hand-in-hand with leading entities such as the Misk Foundation , Coursera , Ministry of Education Bahrain and Tamkeen, the labour fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to bring global learning opportunities to local communities. Previously they had strategic partnerships with STC , and the American University of Bahrain reflect Etijah's continued momentum. Together, these alliances are working to close the education-to-employment gap, enhance real-world learning, and position young professionals for success in a rapidly evolving economy. Milestones at a Glance In its 15-year journey, Etijah has:
Founded in 2010 by Dina Shabib, Etijah was born from a vision to support individuals as they navigate their personal and professional journeys with clarity and confidence. Rooted in the Arabic word اتجاه (Etijah), meaning“direction” or“path,” the company has consistently filled critical gaps in career education, workforce readiness, and leadership development. “At Etijah, we invest in building capabilities, confidence, and clarity of vision-shaping career paths that prepare people not just for their next role, but for long-term growth and leadership,” said Dina Shabib, Founder and CEO.“For 15 years, we've built a movement that meets people where they are, equips them with the tools they need, and empowers them to grow into the leaders of tomorrow.” 15 Years of Purpose, Progress, and People Over the past 15 years, Etijah has emerged as a regional pioneer in inclusive talent development, coaching, and social innovation. The company has supported thousands of individuals through programs, workshops, and initiatives guided by values of equity, community, and continuous learning. From launching Ladies Who Lead , its flagship program advancing women's leadership across the GCC, to spearheading the INNOV8 Hackathon with AWS and Tamkeen-the labor fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain-Etijah has helped shape a new generation of changemakers across education, technology, and social impact. Etijah has worked hand-in-hand with leading entities such as the Misk Foundation , Coursera , Ministry of Education Bahrain and Tamkeen, the labour fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to bring global learning opportunities to local communities. Previously they had strategic partnerships with STC , and the American University of Bahrain reflect Etijah's continued momentum. Together, these alliances are working to close the education-to-employment gap, enhance real-world learning, and position young professionals for success in a rapidly evolving economy. Milestones at a Glance In its 15-year journey, Etijah has:
-
Positively shaped the careers and confidence of countless youth and professionals
Empowered over 500 female leaders through Ladies Who Lead
Delivered innovation hackathons , virtual internships, and upskilling programs across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the broader GCC
Facilitated over 1000+ internship placements and capstone collaborations through university partnerships
Championed SDG 4: Quality Education , SDG 5: Gender Equality , and SDG 8: Decent Work & Economic Growth
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment