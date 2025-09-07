Etijah Marks 15 Years Of Shaping Purposeful Careers Across The Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)- Etijah Coaching and Consulting Services proudly celebrates its 15-Year Anniversary, marking a decade and a half of empowering individuals, building impactful partnerships, and guiding thousands of professionals-especially youth and women-toward careers with purpose across the MENA region.

Founded in 2010 by Dina Shabib, Etijah was born from a vision to support individuals as they navigate their personal and professional journeys with clarity and confidence. Rooted in the Arabic word اتجاه (Etijah), meaning“direction” or“path,” the company has consistently filled critical gaps in career education, workforce readiness, and leadership development.

“At Etijah, we invest in building capabilities, confidence, and clarity of vision-shaping career paths that prepare people not just for their next role, but for long-term growth and leadership,” said Dina Shabib, Founder and CEO.“For 15 years, we've built a movement that meets people where they are, equips them with the tools they need, and empowers them to grow into the leaders of tomorrow.”

Over the past 15 years, Etijah has emerged as a regional pioneer in inclusive talent development, coaching, and social innovation. The company has supported thousands of individuals through programs, workshops, and initiatives guided by values of equity, community, and continuous learning.

From launching, its flagship program advancing women's leadership across the GCC, to spearheading thewith AWS and Tamkeen-the labor fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain-Etijah has helped shape a new generation of changemakers across education, technology, and social impact.

Etijah has worked hand-in-hand with leading entities such as theandthe labour fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to bring global learning opportunities to local communities.

Previously they had strategic partnerships with, and the American University of Bahrain reflect Etijah's continued momentum. Together, these alliances are working to close the education-to-employment gap, enhance real-world learning, and position young professionals for success in a rapidly evolving economy.



Positively shaped the careers and confidence of countless youth and professionals

Empowered over 500 female leaders through Ladies Who Lead

Delivered innovation hackathons , virtual internships, and upskilling programs across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the broader GCC

Facilitated over 1000+ internship placements and capstone collaborations through university partnerships Championed SDG 4: Quality Education , SDG 5: Gender Equality , and SDG 8: Decent Work & Economic Growth

In its 15-year journey, Etijah has:

“Our journey has always been grounded in impact-and the belief that the best way to grow a community is to invest in its people,” said Shabib.“Fifteen years in, and we're more committed than ever to building a future that's inclusive, resilient, and led by purpose.”

To commemorate this milestone, Etijah will be hosting two regional gatherings-one in, and another in-to honor the partners, clients, and community members who have shaped its journey.

Each event will feature a curated experience that celebrates impact, shares success stories, and hints at what's next for Etijah-including upcoming initiatives designed to further grow its regional presence.

As Etijah steps into this new chapter, it welcomes strategic partnerships with educational institutions, employers, NGOs, and government entities aligned with its vision: a future where every individual has the support, skills, and direction to thrive.

To explore partnership opportunities or learn more about our programs, visit