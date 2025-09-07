Trump Booed At US Open Men's Final, Security Delays Match Start By 30 Minutes
Wearing a suit and a long red tie, Trump briefly emerged from his suite about 45 minutes before the match. He received a mix of cheers and boos, though the stadium was mostly empty at the time. He appeared again before the National Anthem, drawing louder boos after briefly smirking at the crowd while standing in salute.
After the anthem, Trump pointed to a small group of supporters seated nearby and watched the match from his suite balcony. He mostly refrained from applauding even during major points, as Spain's Carlos Alcaraz faced Italy's Jannik Sinner .
The US Tennis Association (USTA) instructed broadcasters not to air crowd reactions - positive or negative - to Trump's presence.Security delays
Thousands of fans experienced long lines to pass through Secret Service checkpoints, with many seats in upper sections remaining empty for nearly an hour. The Secret Service said that protecting Trump“required a comprehensive effort” which may have contributed to the delays.“We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding,” the agency added.Corporate and political ties
Trump attended the final as a guest of Rolex, despite imposing a 39% tariff on Swiss goods, more than double the EU rate. The White House declined to comment on the optics of attending a corporate client's event.Mixed reactions from fans and celebrities
While no major street protests occurred, fans largely avoided wearing Trump's signature“Make America Great Again” hats.
Trump was accompanied by senior White House officials, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Celebrities in attendance included Pink, Bruce Springsteen, and Shonda Rhimes.Trump's sports-focused travel
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump's domestic travel has largely revolved around major sporting events, including the Super Bowl , Daytona 500, UFC fights, NCAA wrestling championships, and the FIFA Club World Cup final .Also Read | Trump threatens second stage of sanctions on Russia over conflict in Ukraine
