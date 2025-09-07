A Statement By H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar Chancellor Of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University On International Literacy Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “This year, the world observes International Literacy Day under the theme,“Enhancing Literacy in the Digital Era.” This theme aligns perfectly with the mission of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) since its establishment, as the University adopted smart learning as a pioneering model that leverages the latest digital technologies to prepare generations capable of addressing future challenges, foremost among them illiteracy in the Arab world.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed in his book“My Vision: Challenges in the Race for Excellence,” that“teaching our children through traditional methods alone is a new form of illiteracy that has no place in any society aspiring to join the global race.”

In line with this vision, HBMSU has developed an innovative educational system rooted in smart transformation and lifelong learning. This model enables the dissemination of knowledge and empowers individuals to learn anytime and anywhere, with fewer resources and in less time compared to traditional approaches.

On this occasion, I call upon policymakers, educational institutions, and universities to unify efforts and adopt smart learning models, which over the past decades have proven their effectiveness and leadership over traditional systems in combating illiteracy and expanding access to education for all.