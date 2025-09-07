Abu Dhabi International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition Showcases Advanced Veterinary Services And Specialised Educational Opportunities In Animal Science And Veterinary Medicine

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition ADIHEX, held at the ADNEC Centre and organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club, is attracting strong attendance and outstanding participation from leading institutions and companies in veterinary medicine and animal health. Exhibitors are presenting the latest innovations in veterinary care, animal health, and modern breeding and production technologies. Several academic institutions are also taking part, offering specialised programmes for those interested in animal science and veterinary medicine.

Among the prominent participants is the Advanced Scientific Group, which includes a specialised veterinary laboratory focused on camel research. The laboratory features technologies such as embryo transfer, cloning, genetic testing for camels, and DNA analysis to determine parentage, in addition to a dedicated veterinary pharmacy. The group was established in 1990 under the guidance of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may he rest in peace – with the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region. Its aim is to preserve and develop purebred Arabian camel lineages using the latest scientific techniques.

The Advanced Scientific Group's centre is the most popular of its kind in the Gulf region, receiving camels and utilising embryo implantation technology, handling approximately 1,200 pregnancies annually. Its services include infertility testing, educational and nutritional consultations, comprehensive camel examinations, genetic analysis to determine and assess racing performance, as well as research into treating injuries using stem cells and maintaining a gene bank for cloning purposes.

On the academic front, the United Arab Emirates University, the only university in the UAE licensed to grant veterinary medicine qualifications, is presenting specialised educational programmes focusing on sustainability, animal health, and the prevention of zoonotic diseases. The faculty comprises three main departments: food science, veterinary medicine, and integrated agriculture, offering bachelor's degrees in disciplines such as veterinary medicine, fisheries, animal production, horticulture, and food sciences, alongside research programmes in food security and the sustainability of livestock and agriculture.

Also participating are companies specialising in animal nutrition, most notably Zabeel Feed, a government-owned company affiliated with the Government of Dubai, specialising in the manufacture of feed and nutritional supplements for horses, camels, birds, and rare animals. The company features a team of veterinarians and nutrition experts, as well as a laboratory for testing feed in accordance with international standards.

The exhibition also features several companies specialising in the supply of veterinary medicines and equipment, including Al Hikma, which is one of the leading suppliers and exclusive distributors of internationally approved veterinary medicines and supplements in the UAE. They serve a diverse range of sectors, including horses, camels, cattle, poultry, and pets, by providing innovative solutions that enhance health, productivity, and performance – especially in the fields of camel and horse racing, as well as cattle and poultry health.

The German Standards Group, headquartered in Dubai, offers services in establishing veterinary clinics and supplying animal medicines and feeds from major international brands such as Nestlé, Mindray, Zoetis, Minitube, Henke Sass, and many others.

This diversity of participants underscores the growing role of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition as a comprehensive platform for celebrating the authentic cultural heritage associated with hunting and equestrian sports, encouraging innovative methods for preserving and optimally caring for purebred lineages, and showcasing the latest products and services in veterinary medicine and animal health. This, in turn, supports the sustainability of animal resources.