Dubai Culture Opens Applications For 'Curatorial Foundations Program'
Running from October 1 to December 12 as the hybrid program will provide both online and onsite sessions at the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, it is open to university graduates, artists, and creators who are UAE nationals or residents and wish to build curatorial expertise. Workshops will cover planning, artist selection, artwork care, media communication strategies, partner collaboration, and budget and contract management. The course will conclude with participants presenting a comprehensive proposal for an integrated art exhibition that showcases the skills they have gained. Conducted by Node Center and professional curators, only 10 participants will be selected to ensure a focused and interactive learning experience. Applications will be accepted from 8 to 15 September, with selection based on readiness, commitment, and interest in curatorial practice. Applicants must be proficient in English and be aspiring curators, artists, or cultural practitioners with a foundation in the arts. They must also demonstrate a strong motivation to gain practical experience in organising exhibitions. Submissions should include a CV or portfolio of creative work, if available. Application forms can be accessed here .
Developed in collaboration with Node Berlin – Center for Curatorial Studies, it offers training for creatives to step into the world of curation.
