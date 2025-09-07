Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere Highlights: Stunning New House Pictures Revealed

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 kicked off with a bang! Nagarjuna made a dazzling entrance with a killer dance performance. Let's take a peek at the brand new Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 premiered in style. After two months of anticipation, the show launched on Sunday (September 7th). Nagarjuna's entry was electrifying. Around 15 contestants, including celebrities and commoners, are expected. This season features two houses, as revealed by Nagarjuna. More details are expected soon.

The new Bigg Boss house is a visual treat. The colorful and thematic design of each room and hall is captivating. Nagarjuna, blindfolded, entered and introduced the house.

The garden area has been redesigned with a special Bigg Boss eye as the main attraction. The new designs are impressive.

The entrance hall has a fresh design reflecting the 9th season.This season features two houses! The second house is shown here, while the first remains a secret. Nagarjuna will reveal it soon. The second house looks amazing.This is the open hall where housemates can chat and interact with Nagarjuna during weekend episodes.This appears to be the store room where food and other supplies are kept for the housemates.This looks like a waiting hall where contestants can relax and chat. It likely leads to the bedrooms.

This is the main bedroom in the bigg boss house where all contestants sleep. It's spacious, lavish designed. The new house has a fresh and captivating look.