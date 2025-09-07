7X Launches NXN The National Network For Logistics
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In conjunction with the 28th Universal Postal Congress held in the United Arab Emirates
NXN offers customers access to over 87 branches and more than 1,000 out-of-home locations
It features a unified network that brings together multiple local and international logistics providers
It supports the e-commerce sector and SMEs through dark-store solutions and e-commerce fulfilment
Powered by Waslah's integrated digital infrastructure and integrated with the digital P.O. Box WAYN
