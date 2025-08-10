Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India dismisses claims it halted plans to acquire army hardware from US

2025-08-10 02:26:12
(MENAFN) Indian government sources have rejected claims that New Delhi has suspended plans to acquire key military hardware from the United States, describing such reports as “incorrect.”

The statement came in response to an article citing unnamed Indian officials who alleged that purchases of P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, Stryker armored vehicles, and Javelin anti-tank missiles had been put on hold. According to that account, the move was interpreted as a response to new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods.

The proposed deal for the P-8I aircraft was reportedly worth $3.6 billion and said to be in its final stages. The same report suggested the purchases were to be formally announced during a visit by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Washington—a trip that has since been canceled.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order introducing an additional 25% tariff on India for continuing to buy Russian oil, on top of the existing 25% duties. The decision followed the two countries’ failure to finalize a trade agreement before the set deadline.

Responding to the measures, an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that “imports from Russia are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.”

