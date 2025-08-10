403
UK to host discussions with Ukraine’s backers before Putin-Trump meeting
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is set to convene urgent discussions this weekend involving senior representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and several European nations supporting Kiev, according to reports. The goal is to “reach common positions” before a scheduled summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska.
Reports say the meeting was requested by Ukrainian and European officials during a conference call on Friday, following concerns over the details of a potential deal. These concerns arose after Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, traveled to Moscow on Wednesday and later briefed allied governments. According to the accounts, his explanation of the proposal left some officials with “confused” understandings of the plan.
Trump has publicly stated that the arrangement includes a form of land swap, with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky needing to find a method to approve it. However, Ukrainian officials have reiterated that the nation’s constitution prohibits relinquishing territory.
The same constitution also stipulates that a president must hand over authority at the end of their term either to a newly elected leader or to the speaker of parliament. Zelensky has done neither since his term ended last year, something Moscow has pointed to in questioning the legality of any agreement he might endorse.
European partners backing Ukraine have expressed unease over the possibility of being sidelined in US-Russia negotiations. Similar cautions have been voiced by figures such as former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, a staunch pro-Ukraine advocate, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a vocal critic of the West’s strategy.
