Jordan's National Esports Team To Compete In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – Jordan's national esports team is preparing to take part in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers across three games: eFootball Console, eFootball Mobile, and Rocket League. The qualifying matches will be held in September and October.The Jordan Football Association, in cooperation with the Jordan Esports Federation, plans to organize a local tournament at the end of August to select the national team players who will represent Jordan in the global qualifiers.This participation reflects the Jordan Football Association's commitment to uniting efforts to keep pace with the global rise of esports by targeting new categories of football fans and followers. It also aligns with the growing commercial and marketing trends around esports, offering local players the chance to showcase their skills and compete at the highest levels.The Jordan Football Association officially launched the Jordanian eFootball national team following a series of measures, including workshops and collaboration with the FIFA and Asian federations. The team has previously competed in the inaugural Asian Esports Cup held alongside the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Doha and the fifth West Asian Esports Championship in Amman in 2024.