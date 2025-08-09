Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Deal

2025-08-09 06:08:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday welcomed the peace agreement concluded by Azerbaijan and Armenia, hoping that such a historic step would contribute to further stability and prosperity for both countries.
In a press release, the ministry said the State of Kuwait commends US mediation efforts to reach this significant agreement, underlining its backing to all regional and global efforts to resolve and settle conflicts by dialogue and peaceful means.
Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on Friday a U.S.-brokered peace deal at the White House to end a 35-year conflict between the two sides. (end)
