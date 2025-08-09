Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azercosmos, US Embassy Explore Expanded Cooperation In Space Sector

Azercosmos, US Embassy Explore Expanded Cooperation In Space Sector


2025-08-09 05:06:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercosmos and the Embassy of the United States of America in Azerbaijan have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the space industry, Azernews reports.

A meeting took place between the agency's leadership - part of AZCON Holding - and the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Baku.

The discussions covered the current collaboration between Azercosmos and leading US aerospace company SpaceX, with both sides expressing interest in continuing this partnership in upcoming satellite projects.

The meeting also addressed potential joint events and commercial initiatives between the US government and Azercosmos. Additionally, the parties explored cooperation opportunities between the COSMIK Academy, operating under Azercosmos, and US-based innovation and incubation centers.

MENAFN09082025000195011045ID1109906191

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search