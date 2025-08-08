New Owners Take The Keys At Escape FLA, One Of Largo's Favorite Escape Room Group Experiences

Largo, FL - Escape FLA, one of Pinellas County's top-rated escape room destinations, has announced a change in ownership. The popular Largo-based attraction is now officially operated by husband-and-wife team Nate and Lauren Stockard, who bring a mix of hands-on enthusiasm, business savvy, and personal love for escape games to the business.

The Stockards, both longtime fans of immersive gaming and local entertainment, are committed to maintaining the same high-quality experience Escape FLA has become known for, while also planning for thoughtful improvements and community engagement.

“This is a business we've admired for a long time,” said Lauren Stockard.“We've played rooms here ourselves, celebrated birthdays here, and now we get to help shape its future. That's pretty special.”

Escape FLA offers fully private, hour-long escape room experiences that blend storytelling, teamwork, and time-pressured fun. Known for its creative themes, challenging clues, and friendly staff, the business has earned a loyal following of families, companies, and friend groups looking for something a little different. The Stockards say that Escape FLA's approachable atmosphere was one of the biggest reasons they decided to take the leap.

As Nate Stockard puts it:“We're not corporate people trying to reinvent the wheel. We're locals who love this place and want to keep it fun, fair, and something people talk about for the right reasons.”

With Lauren's critical, creative, and considerate nature and Nate's experience in marketing and strategy, the two plan to maintain consistent day-to-day gameplay while exploring new ideas behind the scenes. That includes updated room concepts currently in development and future promotions aimed at first-timers and returning players alike.

The core staff at Escape FLA will remain in place, and existing rooms-including The Lost Temple, Vegas Hangover: The Heist, and Operation BlackStone-will continue to be available for booking. In The Lost Temple, teams must brave ancient traps and solve the mystery of a vanished explorer in search of a sacred idol. Vegas Hangover: The Heist drops you into a gritty casino underworld, where your team must recover a stolen jewel before time runs out. In Operation BlackStone, players are summoned to a secret intelligence facility, and quickly realize something has gone dangerously off-script.

Escape FLA is a locally owned and operated escape room experience located in Largo, Florida. With fully immersive rooms, private bookings, and an emphasis on fun over frustration, Escape FLA has become a go-to activity for families, companies, and weekend adventurers across the Tampa Bay area. All games are designed for groups, encouraging teamwork, communication, and a healthy dose of fun.

Under new ownership, Escape FLA remains committed to keeping its experiences clean, safe, and accessible for players of all ages. The staff is known for their helpful attitude, quick wit, and ability to keep the game moving without spoiling the challenge. Whether you're celebrating something or just looking for something better than the usual night out, Escape FLA gives you 60 minutes of pure, shared excitement.

