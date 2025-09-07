Qatar Move Closer To Finals With Victory Over India In U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar took a significant step toward qualifying for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 after defeating India in their Group H clash yesterday.

The 2-1 win at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium was the hosts' second win in a row in the qualifiers, following the 13-0 drubbing of Brunei on Thursday.

Hashmi Al Hussain gave Qatar the lead in the 18th minute, before Jassem Al Sharshani made no mistake from a spot kick to round up the win. Muhammad Suhail pulled one back for India in the 52nd minute.

The victory took Al Annabi juniors' points tally to six at the top of the Group H standings with a massive +14 goal cushion, while India and Bahrain sit second and third respectively with three points each. With the Group winners and four top runners-up overall set to complete the final lineup, Qatar are in a commanding position to advance, although their qualification has yet to be mathematically confirmed.

India started well and troubled the Qatari defence early on with their quick passes, but it was the home side who struck first. Al Hussain rose above the Indian backline and headed the ball past goalkeeper Sahil Poonia to give Qatar the lead in the 18th minute.

The visitors looked determined upon return from the break. They were rewarded in the 52nd minute. Suhail connected with Mohammed Sanan's cross, guiding his header past Qatari keeper Yousef Abdullah to level at one-all.

India's hopes of a comeback, however, were dashed 13 minutes later when Pramveer Singh was sent off after a second bookable offence for bringing down Noureldin Ibrahim inside the box. Qatar took full advantage of the situation, with Al Sharshani confidently converting the resulting penalty to restore the lead, scoring his second coal in two matches.

Qatar then managed the game well to see out the victory, keeping their perfect record intact ahead of Tuesday's final fixture against Bahrain, who trounced Brunei 10- in the other Group H match of the day.