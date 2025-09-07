Thousands Protest National Guard Presence In Washington

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest US President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, the capital of the United States, according to media reports.

Reuters reported that demonstrators at the“We Are All D.C.” march - including undocumented immigrants and supporters of Palestinian statehood - chanted anti-Trump slogans and carried placards reading,“Trump must go now,”“Free DC,” and“Resist Tyranny.”

Recently, Trump declared a state of emergency in response to rising crime and ordered the deployment of National Guard troops across Washington - a move that has angered many local residents.

In response to widespread criticism, Trump suggested via social media that the US Department of Defense be renamed the“Department of War” - a proposal that has sparked fresh concerns over the administration's apparent inclination to militarise domestic policies.

Meanwhile, several Washington officials, including the city's mayor, have voiced strong opposition to the continued presence of National Guard troops and are urging the federal government to immediately end the mission and withdraw the forces from the city.

