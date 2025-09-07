Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Refugee Ministry Signs $2M Agreement With NGO

2025-09-07 04:00:47
MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) has signed an agreement worth nearly two million US dollars with a private organization.

According to a statement released on Sunday, MoRR signed the agreement with the organization Hamayat Paydar for a total of $1,977,075.

The funds will be used to build support centers and provide vocational training, as well as social and psychological services in western Herat and Badghis provinces. The project is expected to benefit 730 returnees.

MENAFN07092025000174011037ID1110026905

