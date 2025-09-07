Afghan Kickboxer Qazikhani Defeats Thai Fighter In US

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan kickboxer Nisar Ahmad Qazikhani has defeated his Thai opponent in the international AllFight Night kickboxing competition held in the United States.

Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, Qazikhani said he overcame his Thai rival during Saturday night's bout in the US.

He dedicated the victory to the people of Afghanistan and pledged to continue striving for further success in the future.

Qazikhani has competed in four professional matches so far, winning three and losing one. In his previous contest, he secured a gold medal in kickboxing at one of the largest organisations in the US.

kk/sa