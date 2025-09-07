Qatar Chamber Attends World Chambers Congress

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC Qatar), Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, led the Chamber's delegation to the 14th World Chambers Congress, held from 2 to 4 September in Melbourne, Australia.

Organised under the theme 'Business, chambers, government: Partners for prosperity', the congress witnessed the participation of hundreds of chambers of commerce from across the globe, in addition to a distinguished group of experts and decision-makers in the fields of trade and investment.

The Chamber's delegation also included board members Dr. Khaled bin Klefeekh Al Hajri and Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, as well as Sheikha Tamader Al Thani, ICC Qatar Secretary-General and Director of International Relations and Chambers Affairs at Qatar Chambe, and Ahmed Abu Nahya, Head of Public Relations Dept.

The biennial congress brought together more than 1,200 business, chamber, and political leaders from over 100 countries, featuring 30 panel sessions with more than 80 speakers. Discussions centred on how fostering collaboration among businesses, chambers of commerce, and governments can effectively drive economic growth and prosperity.

During the congress, the Chamber's delegation discussed ways to enhance cooperation with chambers of commerce worldwide, exchange experiences on best practices that support the private sector and promote inter-trade between countries. On the congress' sidelines, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim held a series of meetings with senior officials, business leaders, and representatives of chambers of commerce.

He also took part in the World Chambers Federation (WCF) Executive Committee meeting and the“Chamber Leadership Round Table: Strategic Dialogue on Global Trends.” He met with Professor the Hon. Margaret Gardner AC, Governor of Victoria, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in economic and commercial fields.

In statements, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim emphasised that the Qatar Chamber was keen to participate in this global conference, noting that Chamber had previously hosted its eighth edition in 2013.

He highlighted Qatar's key in supporting the flow of global trade and pointed out that the conference serves as a leading global platform, bringing together chambers from around the world to discuss best practices, exchange experiences, and review key achievements in international trade.

Through its pavilion at the congress, the Chamber highlighted Qatar's investment climate and promoted avenues for cooperation and partnership between the Qatari private sector and businesses from the participating countries.