U.S. Senator Seeks Special Envoy for Investigating Americans Killed Overseas
(MENAFN) US Senator Maria Cantwell announced Saturday her intention to introduce legislation establishing a permanent special envoy tasked with investigating the killings of American civilians by foreign military or intelligence forces.
The Washington Democrat highlighted the 2024 death of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank as a key case prompting the move.
In a social media statement, Cantwell detailed that the proposed envoy would examine all such killings occurring since 2024, targeting accountability for foreign governments involved.
"This legislation would also require the Special Envoy to provide support and information to the families of those who were killed, seek foreign government accountability, and provide an annual report to Congress on US Government efforts to get answers for the families of Americans who were killed," she said.
Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US citizen, was fatally shot by Israeli forces on September 6, 2024, during protests against illegal settlements near Nablus. Video footage and eyewitness testimonies indicate Eygi was deliberately targeted by an Israeli sniper. However, preliminary Israeli military reports assert she was “highly likely” struck “indirectly and unintentionally” as troops fired at protesters alleged to have thrown rocks.
Cantwell criticized the State and Justice departments for declining to initiate an independent probe. She also revealed that she has joined fellow senators in demanding a thorough investigation into Eygi’s death.
