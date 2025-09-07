Gourmet Kebab Fest Begins At Westin Dhaka

Dhaka: The Westin Dhaka, in collaboration with Bank Asia PLC, has launched the Gourmet Kebab Fest - a signature culinary festival celebrating the authentic and diverse flavors of kebabs from around the world.

The festival is being held at Seasonal Tastes, the hotel's award-winning restaurant on Level 2, from September 3 to 13, 2025.

The grand inauguration ceremony took place on September 3 at The Westin Dhaka and was attended by high-profile dignitaries including Mr. Omar Fahmy, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Bangladesh, Mr. Mostafa Magdy Elkady, District Manager of Egypt Air Bangladesh, and Mr. Syed Zulkar Nayen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Marketing at Bank Asia PLC, Md. Shakawath Hossain, CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, also graced the event alongside expatriate chefs, food bloggers, media personnel, and senior hotel officials.







The ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting, followed by a curated tasting session of select kebabs.

Curated under the culinary direction of international kebab specialist Chef Sait Dursun, alongside executive chef Swapan Rozario and chef Rimoun Obaid, the Gourmet Kebab fest presents an extensive range of traditional and contemporary kebabs.

Guests can indulge in signature dishes such as Egypt's traditional Halla Kebab, Turkey's Doner Kebab, Lebanon's garlic-and-herb kebabs, Afghanistan's Chapli Kebab, Morocco's saffron-laced lamb, Greece's Souvlaki, Old Dhaka's Sutli Kebab, and Pakistan's Lahori Seekh Kebab. A standout is the Charcoal Lamb Shank Kebab, which offers a modern twist with its slow-cooked and fire-finished preparation.

Seafood lovers can enjoy a charcoal-infused Lobster Kebab, fusing Middle Eastern techniques with premium local ingredients.







Complementing the kebab selection are regional classics like slow-cooked Mutton Nehari, fragrant Biryani, and a wide array of traditional delicacies. For dessert, the spread includes Om Ali, Assorted Baklavas, Turkish Revani, Tulumba, Moshabak, a cascading chocolate fountain, and other indulgent treats.

The Gourmet Kebab Fest is available exclusively for dinner, priced at BDT 8,950 net per person. Guests can enjoy Buy 1 Get 2 (B1G2) and Buy 1 Get 1 (B1G1) offers with Bank Asia PLC and 27 partner banks during the festival.

Adding to the excitement, guests dining during the festival stand a chance to win return air tickets for Dhaka–Cox's Bazar–Dhaka, courtesy of travel partner FirstTrip.

For reservations, interested guests are encouraged to call +88-02-9891988 or +8801730374871.

Bank Asia PLC is the Prime Partner, and FirstTrip is the Travel Partner for the Gourmet Kebab Fest at The Westin Dhaka.

-B