Uzbekistan, UAE Deliver Aid To Quake-Hit Afghans

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have delivered more than 300 tonnes of food and non-food assistance to victims of the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

The earthquake struck shortly before midnight last Sunday, affecting the provinces of Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Panjshir - with Kunar bearing the brunt of the casualties and destruction.

On Thursday, Hamidullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, reported that the death toll in Kunar province had risen to 2,205, with a further 3,640 people injured. Rescue operations remain ongoing.

In a statement, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the delivery of 265 tonnes of aid via Hairatan port.

The consignment - consisting of food items and medicines - was transported on 14 trucks and designated for affected communities in the eastern provinces.

Meanwhile, UAE's official news agency WAM reported that, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Joint Operations Command continued to dispatch relief flights to Afghanistan.

On Saturday, an aircraft carrying 40 tonnes of food and shelter materials landed in Kabul.

Furthermore, the UAE President has ordered the deployment of an urgent humanitarian aid ship loaded with food, shelter supplies and medical equipment, in solidarity with the Afghan people and to help alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the quake.

The Joint Operations Command team commenced their relief mission in Afghanistan immediately upon arrival last Wednesday, providing critical support and assistance to the affected population.

kk/sa