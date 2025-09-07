Afghanistan, Pakistan Set For Tri-Series Final Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to face off in the final of the tri-nation cricket series today (Sunday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the match will begin at 7:30pm local time.
The series, which features Afghanistan, Pakistan and hosts the United Arab Emirates (UAE), began on August 29.
Both Afghanistan and Pakistan advanced to the final after securing three wins each during the group stage.
Led by Rashid Khan, the Afghan squad will also participate in the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to kick off on September 9 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment