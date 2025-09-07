Afghanistan, Pakistan Set For Tri-Series Final Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to face off in the final of the tri-nation cricket series today (Sunday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the match will begin at 7:30pm local time.

The series, which features Afghanistan, Pakistan and hosts the United Arab Emirates (UAE), began on August 29.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan advanced to the final after securing three wins each during the group stage.

Led by Rashid Khan, the Afghan squad will also participate in the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to kick off on September 9 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

