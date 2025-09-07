Total Earnings For Qatari-Listed Companies See 3.8% Gain In Q2

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The total earnings for Qatari-listed companies witnessed a gain of 3.8% during second quarter (Q2) of this year to reach $3.6bn as compared to $3.5bn in Q2-2024. The surge in earnings was primarily driven by earnings growth in the banking, real Estate and food sectors.

In terms of H1-2025 earnings performance, net profits increased by 2.3% to reach $7.2bn as compared to $7bn during H1-2024. Earnings growth during the H1-2025 was broad-based and was mainly driven by banks, capital goods, and telecommunication services, noted a report by Kamco Invest.

Qatar's banking sector reported a profit growth of 2% in Q2-2025 that reached $2bn accounting for 54.2% of the overall exchange profits during the quarter. QNB's net profit reached $1.1bn in Q2-2025, up 3.3% compared to $1bn in Q2-2024, driven by higher operating income which increased 11.2% to reach $10.6bn.

The bank reported a 5% increase in customer deposits while loans and advances increased by 9.4% to reach $263.6bn. Meanwhile, QIB's net profit surged 7.3% in Q2-2025 to reach $326.6m. The bank reported higher net interest income and a decline in quarterly impairments during Q2-2025.

The bank's board recommended a cash dividend of 40% of nominal share value (QR0.40 per share) for H2-2025. The net profit for Masraf Al Rayan increased by 8.1% to $113.6m in Q2-2025 from $105.1m in Q2-2024 mainly led by an increase in income from investing activities which was up by 10.5% in addition to increase in the net fee and commission income.

In the telecom sector, Ooredoo reported net profits of $271.1m in Q2-2025 as compared to $262.9m in Q2-2024, up by 3.1%.

Meanwhile Vodafone Qatar reported a net profit of $45.6m for Q2-2025, representing an increase of 16.3% y-o-y. Total revenue for the telco increased by 12.2% y-o-y to reach $246.1m.

Service revenue also grew by 4.4% supported by growth from all the segments. EBITDA increased 11.8% following higher service revenue and stable costs. The total number of mobile customers stood at 2.1 million up by 1.6%.

The net profits for the energy sector improved marginally by 0.2% y-o-y to reach $235m supported by higher profits reported by Qatar Gas Transport Co. (Nakilat).

In the real estate sector, aggregate net earnings soared by 72.3% in Q2-2025 to reach $187m against $108.5m in Q2-2024. Ezdan Holding Group posted the biggest net profits in the sector that reached $74.1m, up by 233.1% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The profit growth was achieved by a 2.5% increase in rental income in addition to the gain on sale of investment property