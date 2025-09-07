Taqat: Pioneers Of Sustainable Solutions And Humanitarian Initiatives
Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of the International Day of Charity, observed annually on September. 5, Taqat for Trading and Business Solutions reaffirmed its commitment to supporting humanitarian work in its various aspects through partnerships with leading regional and international humanitarian organizations.
Through its three flagship programmes – Edama, Emdad, and Relief Center – Taqat plays an active role in strengthening charitable efforts by participating in specialized exhibitions and events, such as the DIHAD humanitarian exhibition, an international platform for exchanging expertise and enhancing cooperation among humanitarian institutions.
The General Manager of Taqat for Trading and Business Solutions said:“At Taqat, we believe that supporting humanitarian work requires collective efforts and integrated roles. Therefore, we are keen to build strategic partnerships with major charitable and humanitarian organizations. Innovation and modern technology lie at the core of our vision to enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian initiatives and achieve tangible and sustainable impact.”
He added that Taqat's mission is to make a meaningful contribution to supporting the most vulnerable groups while promoting a culture of giving and solidarity in both local and international communities.
As one of Taqat's flagship programs, the Relief Center embodies this mission on the International Day of Charity.
The center offers a comprehensive digital platform that reshapes the humanitarian response to be faster, more accurate, and more integrated-linking data to decisions, the field to analysis, and amplifying the voices of affected communities.
It strives toward a smart humanitarian response for a better life, preserving dignity and celebrating the true value of giving.
